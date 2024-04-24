Chess world title challenger D Gukesh attends fan meet in Toronto

TORONTO: Young Indian chess player D Gukesh, who recently won the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, attended a fan meet-

up in Toronto, Canada. The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

FIDE took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share some clips of him from a fan meet-up held at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where he interacted with fans, signed autographs and clicked pictures with them.

"Gukesh D, winner of the 2024 #FIDECandidates, at a fan meetup. in Trinity Bellwoods Park, Toronto, organised by @Chessbaseindial DGukesh chatted with small kids and answered their questions, signed autographs and happily smiled for selfies!," tweeted FIDE

With this victory, the 17-year-old is now the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on Ding Liren of China.

Earlier, speaking to ANI Gukesh said he is now aiming to shine at the World Championships.

"My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be at the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh told ANI