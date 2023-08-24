Begin typing your search...

Chess WC 2023 final: Praggnanandhaa draws 2nd game, Carlsen wins his 1st title

Carlsen’s win was confirmed after the second game of the tiebreaker.

24 Aug 2023
CHENNAI: World Champion Magnus Carlsen finally managed to win the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final for the first time in his career against 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday.

Carlsen’s win was confirmed after the second game of the tiebreaker. The two players had played out one draw each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana clinched third place in the FIDE World Cup final and secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates tournament next year, after prevailing against Nijat Abasov in the tiebreaks.

