Chess: Shashveen crowned champion

CHENNAI: Shashveen of Sri Chaitanya Techno School won the 14th International Fide Rating Chess Championship for School Children here at Modern Senior Secondary School, Nanganallur, Chennai. He received cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a glittering trophy.

Prasanna Karthick of Sri Venkateshwara MHSS received Rs 20,000 cash prize and won runner up title. Hari Ganesh of Velammal Vidyashram clinched third prize of Rs 15, 000. Shashveen of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, and three others in Prasanna Karthick of Sri Venkateshwara MHSS, Hari Ganesh of Velammal Vidyashram and Lishanth of Velammal Vidyalaya scored 6.5 points each and on tie break they finished first to fourth respectively.

Top ten prizes

1. Shashveen AK 6.5pts Rs 25,000

2. Prasanna Karthick 6.5pts Rs 20,000

3. Hari Ganesh 6.5pts Rs 15,000

4. Lishanth 6.5pts Rs 12,000

5. Prajit Ravishankar 6pts Rs 9,000

6. Aravanidalochanan 6pts Rs 7,000

7. Ashva Shanmugam 6pts Rs 5,000

8. Pranav Ramkumar 6pts Rs 4,000

9. Sharan Sriram 6pts Rs 3,000

10. Aravindh 6pts Rs 2,000