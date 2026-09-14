Chess Olympiad: FIDE interim president Anand hands over ceremonial torch to Sindarov

The Chess Olympiad is one of the most prestigious team competitions with the world's best set to compete in Samarkand from September 15-27. The Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony was started by FIDE in 2022 on the lines of the Olympic flame to celebrate the global reach of the sport and build excitement for the competition.

“The Chess Olympiad Torch is a powerful symbol of how the game connects nations and generations. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi began this tradition in India in 2022, and it is special to see the flame now travel from India, the game’s birth place to Uzbekistan, two nations with a deep and growing chess culture.

"We wish Javokhir Sindarov and Uzbekistan the very best as Samarkand prepares to welcome the chess world,” said Nitin Narang, President, All India Chess Federation.

India are the defending champions in both the open and women’s categories and remain favourites to defend the title.