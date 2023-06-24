Chepauk keen to return to winning ways

CHENNAI: Four-time victor and joint defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Nellai Royal Kings in the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Salem leg on Saturday.

After winning its first two matches of the season, Chepauk suffered losses in its next two games – going down to Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons. The Narayan Jagadeesan-led CSG is currently fourth on the table with four points from as many matches.

Super Gillies will have to raise its level when up against Royal Kings, which is third in the standings with six points off four matches. After a blip, Nellai got the winning feeling back as it defeated Salem Spartans in its previous match.

In the second match of the double-header, Salem will lock horns against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Nellai beats Salem by five wickets

L Suryapprakash came up with a cameo as Royal Kings got the better of Spartans by five wickets in the rain-curtailed match in Dindigul on Thursday.

Set a revised target of 129 in 16 overs – via DLS – Nellai got home with two balls to spare, thanks to Suryapprakash’s unbeaten 33 (14 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes). Earlier, Salem had posted 115 for four in 16 overs, riding on Kaushik Gandhi’s 51 (43 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes).

BRIEF SCORES: Salem Spartans 115/4 in 16 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 51, Lakshay Jain 2/17) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 129/5 in 15.4 overs (G Ajitesh 39, L Suryapprakash 33*, Abhishek Tanwar 2/30)