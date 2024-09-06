Chennaiyin FC manager Coyle exudes optimism ahead of ISL season 11

KOCHI: In the days immediately preceding the start of a new sporting season, there is no dearth of optimism pervading the views expressed by the respective teams' coaches and captains. The confidence they exude makes it seem as if everything's hunky-dory ranging from player acquisitions and departures to pre-season training camps and warm-up matches with there being no room to put a foot wrong.

The mood was no different to what was mentioned above during the Media Day interactions of six ISL teams ahead of the commencement of ISL season 11 at a plush hotel here on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC's manager, Owen Coyle, touched upon how pleased he was with the raft of new arrivals that he believed would greatly enhance the quality of his side.

"Our planning started last November. I'm pleased about our recruitment. It takes some time for the players to gel well. Our collective aim is to get back to our glory days. It is not always the best players that make the best team. We tasted success in the early years of the league. However, over the last six years, we made it to the playoffs only on two occasions. The squad we assembled this season boasts great balance with very good domestic talent," observed the genial Scot.

The 58-year-old has acquired the knack of infusing life into a seemingly hopeless situation as was exemplified by his track record at Chennaiyin spread across two stints. He oversaw a dramatic reversal of fortunes in his first outing by taking the side, which was lying at the bottom of the pile at the time of him assuming charge, to the final exceeding everyone's expectations.

"We lost a few crucial players such as Vishal Kaith and Anirudh Thapa over the last two seasons. My desire is to try and improve the development of young Indian talent and work on building a sense of camaraderie because it's the teams that win trophies. The schedule this season is a tough one for us as we have to play seven of our first 10 matches away. The lesson we learnt from last season is the need to be more consistent in away games. We have a team that can stand toe to toe with some of the best teams," opined Coyle.

While acknowledging the team's strong and loyal support base and the help it rendered in their beloved side get past the finish line several times in the past, Coyle urged the Chennaiyin fans to once again turn out in huge numbers. "We enjoy a passionate fan following. I want to tell them that our team's aim is to start each match looking for a win. We don't play to draw a game be it home or away. In the process, we might take an occasional punch in the face but that won't change our thought process," asserted Coyle.

Outlining his team's strategy in the recruitment of players, Coyle offered his insights, saying, "It's important to bring good people to our team who can be role models to youngsters. We want people to speak positively about ISL. There is huge potential in India and we would strive for the betterment of Indian football," said Coyle.