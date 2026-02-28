Chennaiyin takes on Odisha for first win

A brace from Farukh Choudhary powered Chennaiyin to a memorable win in the corresponding fixture last season. The Marina Machans have recorded two wins, one defeat, and two draws against the Juggernauts across the last five meetings, with that triumph in Kalinga marking the first away victory for any visiting side in 569 days.

Assessing the challenge ahead, head coach Clifford Miranda underlined the need for his side to be at their sharpest in what promises to be a demanding away fixture, irrespective of the hosts’ winless start to the season.

“I was fortunate to have worked there (Odisha FC) and to have helped them win a title. I carry some very good memories from my time there. I have the highest respect for the club and their coach. The way they played against Inter Kashi was very positive and impressive. On Sunday, it’s going to be a very, very difficult game. If my team doesn’t match their determination, grit, and intensity, we could be in trouble. More than anything else, it’s important that we match their ambition and intensity. That will be crucial,” Miranda said at the pre-match press conference.