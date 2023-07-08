Chennaiyin signs striker Irfan on a multi-year deal

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the arrival of young striker Irfan Yadwad, who has signed a multi-year contract with the Indian Super League club. The 22-year-old Irfan had a productive 2022-23 season at FC Bengaluru United, for which he scored 36 goals in 34 matches. Upon joining CFC, Irfan, via a media release, said: “To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I look forward to meeting my new teammates, staff and fans.” The Goa-born striker played a crucial role for Bengaluru United in the I-League Second Division, where he hit 13 goals. He found the back of the net 15 times to help his former club finish runner-up in the BDFA Super Division, which is Karnataka’s top-tier. Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as the competition’s top-scorer with eight goals.