Chennaiyin sign India U-17 star Thanglalsoun Gangte

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have roped in promising young Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

The 17-year-old sensation, who captured the attention of Indian football enthusiasts with some remarkable performances for India U-17 side, became the 10th Indian signing to join Marina Machans this season.

Gangte played a vital role in India's fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year with four goals—joint highest, and also made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world's top clubs, Real Madrid, during India’s preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.

Gangte possesses immense talent and potential to become India’s future football star and joining Chennaiyin will help him further develop his skills and make a significant growth in his career.

"Firstly, I thank God and Chennaiyin FC for believing in me. If God is willing I'm looking forward to create more history together here as a family. I am not only representing the club but my family and my people who are suffering back home. God is good,” elated Gangte said on joining the two-time ISL champions.

After a quarter-final finish in the recent Durand Cup, Chennaiyin are currently preparing for the upcoming ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle.