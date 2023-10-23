Chennaiyin looks to get back on track

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday as the two teams look to correct their indifferent start to the Indian Super League campaign.

Hyderabad has faced defeat in both of its games until now, whereas the Marina Machans have lost thrice consecutively since the commencement of the season. This fixture will ensure that at least one, if not both of them, opens their account in the points tally finally.

Chennaiyin FC lost by 3-1 to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last game, but it struck back in the international break with a 6-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in a friendly encounter. Head coach Owen Coyle would have had more time in his hands to implement his ideas on the pitch in the last couple of weeks, and he hopes to see the results of the same in the league now.

Rafael Crivellaro holds the key to unlocking the Hyderabad backline. He came off the bench to score and make an impact against the Mariners, and Coyle might even consider starting him to see if the Brazilian playmaker can have a similar influence over the proceedings throughout the 90 minutes.