Chennaiyin looks to change fortunes as new ISL season begins

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has had a decent outing in the new season, securing three group-stage victories against strong opponents, such as Tribhuvan Army and Hyderabad FC.



However, the team faced disappointment in the quarter-final stage of the Durand Cup, succumbing to FC Goa and conceding two late goals which has been a cause for concern for the club in recent times.

In light of these developments, DT Next caught up with defender Ankit Mukherjee, who joined the club this season and has previously played for Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Excerpts

This is your first time joining a team in the southern part of the country. How are you feeling at your new club?

It is a new challenge for me, first time representing a club that is outside Kolkata, and it feels good. At first, I thought it would be difficult for me to adjust but I haven’t had any problems whatsoever, it has been great so far.

Chennaiyin FC has had a disappointing campaign over the past two seasons, how is the team working to change it this season?

Since the time I joined the club, the environment, and the mood in the camp has been great. Owen Coyle’s been a great coach, he carries with him a lot of experience which will be helpful for us. We are motivated at this point. Collectively as a group, we all are working towards putting our best foot forward and changing fortunes this season. This is what I wish for.

The first match for Chennaiyin in the new ISL season is away from home against Odisha FC. They have strengthened their squad by bringing in players like Roy Krishna and Mourtada Fall, among others. What are your thoughts on the upcoming game?

My opinion would be that if Odisha has a strong forward line, our team is also built solid in the defence. The Indian defenders in our camp carry a lot of experience and the club has signed Serbian Lazar Cirkovic as well which will add more solidity to our defence. Different coaches might bring in new strategies to test our defence but we will also work accordingly to make sure the team concedes lesser goals.

Ankit won the Indian Super League with Atletico de Kolkata (now defunct) in the 2019-2020 season, and neither he nor Chennaiyin have clinched any silverware since then. What are your thoughts on this?

Obviously, as a football player everyday I train with the hope that I’ll be able to win a trophy in the coming season. As mentioned, it’s been a while since I won any major championship and I don’t want to exaggerate that the team will reach the finals this year or lift the trophy but we will take it match by match. I don’t want to think about what’s in store next month right away, I want to focus on the present and work on it so that we’ll be able to win the shield and the trophy.

Ankit had found a place in the squad during the first three group matches Chennaiyin played in the Durand Cup, with new signings and more players in the camp, do you think you’ll be able to find a space for yourself in the starting XI?

It is good to have some healthy competition in the team, I never wish that I should always be in the starting XI in the squad. It all comes down to the coach, even if he gives me a minute to play, I’ll take the pitch and give my fullest.

Coming from Kolkata, you will be playing against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 7 at the Marina Arena, how do you feel when you think about it?

As a professional footballer, It’d be motivating for me to perform better against a Kolkata club and bag all three points for Chennaiyin. With new signings and a brand new look, Chennaiyin FC starts its campaign in the new edition of the ISL on Saturday with an evening kickoff scheduled for 5:30 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.