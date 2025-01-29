Chennaiyin FC target for first win in seven games in match against Kerala Blasters

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will aim to notch up their first win in seven games when they host Kerala Blasters in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

Chennaiyin are currently 10th in the points table with 18 points from as many matches, having won four games and drawn six.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are placed eighth with 21 points from 18 matches, with six wins and three draws. The Kochi-based side are aiming to enter the top-six in the table.

TG Purushothaman’s side are looking to complete a league double over Chennaiyin for the second time in ISL history (also in 2021-22), having won the reverse fixture 3-0 on November 24 last.

However, Chennaiyin FC have never lost a home game against Kerala Blasters in ISL history, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting in Chennai (February 16, 2024).

Chennaiyin have not tasted victory in their last five matches, drawing thrice and losing twice. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in two games, lost an equal number of encounters, and been defeated once in the preceding five matches heading into Thursday's game.

Both the sides have six games left to produce positive results that could potentially take them into the playoffs positions, and their current situations are such that they cannot afford to concede an inch in this neck-to-neck battle for the top-six.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said that his team needs to maximise points from home matches.

"We have to capitalise on our home games. We have got some good results against some good teams, but it is about working hard together, which the boys are doing," he said.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman hoped that his team will create more goal-scoring opportunities.

"In the last match, we didn’t create enough scoring chances. We have to overcome everything as a team and I hope to rectify this in the next match," he said.

The two teams have faced each other 23 times in the ISL, with Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC winning seven games each. Nine matches have produced draws.