Kiyan has a knack for scoring goals and is adept at creating chances in the opponent's half. He is expected to be given more game time under Owen Coyle, who believes in helping young talents develop.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 May 2024 5:27 PM GMT
Chennaiyin FC signs Kiyan Nassiri on multi-year contract
Kiyan Nassiri

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has signed 23-year-old Kiyan Nassiri on a three-year contract, according to reports. Kiyan made more than 15 appearances for the Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season, and despite his limited game time, he was able to contribute a goal and an assist.

Kiyan's inclusion will also help the Marina Machans make a positive impact in front of goal, an area in which the club was lacking in the previous season. Kiyan is the son of former East Bengal legend and Iranian National youth player Jamshid Nassiri.

Chennaiyin FCKiyan NassiriTransfer newsThree-year contractIndian Super League (ISL)Mohun Bagan Super GiantGoal contributionsOwen CoyleMarina MachansJamshid Nassiri
DTNEXT Bureau

