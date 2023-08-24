Chennaiyin FC ropes SSVM Institutions as associate sponsor

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has onboarded Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions as the club’s associate sponsor for the 2023–24 season.

The partnership allows the two-time champion to take the beautiful game beyond Chennai and into other parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

SSVM having been a long-term partner with CFC from past seasons, are invested in increasing the participation of children in the sport of football as part of its holistic education plans by partnering with Tamil Nadu’s elite football club.

Commenting on the association with one of India’s premier educational organisations, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “SSVM Institutions are one of the finest education institutions in the country and we at Chennaiyin FC are proud to have them as a part of the family again. This association has grown stronger with each passing year and we are confident of a strong showing in the upcoming season, along with our partners SSVM.”

The partnership also facilitates Chennaiyin FC to create memorable experiences for students of SSVM institutions by providing it with the opportunity to be a part of a pre-match ceremony and walk out with CFC first-team players onto the field, for two home matches in Chennai across the 2023-24 season.

“Embracing our fourth year of collaboration with Chennaiyin FC, we at SSVM Institutions are filled with joy. Each season strengthens our bond, uniting us as a resilient family. As we march forward, let our support propel Chennaiyin FC to greater heights, fostering success in every arena. Together, we thrive,” commented Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions.

It is Chennaiyin FC’s endeavour to take football to every town and district of the state, and the partnership with SSVM, which has a very strong educational presence in Tamil Nadu, had always been a step in that direction.