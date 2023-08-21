Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Cristian Battocchio

CHENNAI: Former champions Chennaiyin FC completed the signing of Italian midfielder Cristian Battocchio as their fourth foreign acquisition ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Battocchio has joined with the rest of the squad in Guwahati and could be in contention to enter their eleven ahead of the Durand Cup quarterfinal.

"I feel really good because the club and the coach wanted me here. The coach spoke to me and showed me that he had a plan for me here.

"I spoke to a lot of people and they had only good things to say about this club, so I'm very happy to be here,” Argentina-born Battocchio stated in a media release.

The midfielder started his career in Europe with Serie A outfit Udinese in 2009. He was named captain of their youth side before being called up to the first team where he also made three appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

In 2012, Battocchio moved to Watford where he made 66 appearances in the Championship and FA Cup among other competitions. He also had seven goals and five assists in his time there.

Born in Rosario, he also made 131 appearances for French side Stade Brestois 29. In the 2018-19 season, he helped the team finish second in Ligue 2 earning promotion to the French first division (Ligue 1).

Battocchio has also played in Japan, Greece, Mexico and Israel. He also has 11 appearances in the UEFA Europa League for Israeli outfit, Maccabi Tel Aviv.