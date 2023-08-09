Chennaiyin FC plays Hyderabad FC in the Durand Cup tomorrow

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC starts their 2023–2024 league campaign tomorrow at the Durand Cup, taking on Hyderabad FC. The Marina Machans had a disappointing outing in their previous campaign and will look to change fortunes this time around. The club has had a busy transfer season where they have brought in new players to strengthen the group. Former captain Anirudh Thapa departed this summer after serving seven years with the club to join Mohun Bagan SC.

Top scorers from last season, Nasser El Khayati and Peter Sliskovic, exited the club, and the club has brought in new faces in the likes of Jordan Murray and Connor Shields.

Youngsters Ayush Adhikari and Sweden Fernandes have been roped in by the club to strengthen the midfield, and former club captain and one of the most poignant names in Indian football, Rafael Crivellaro, has come back to the club after playing for Jamshedpur FC last season. Crivellaro played a crucial role in the club’s success in the 2019–2020 season, where the Brazilian scored seven goals and set up eight assists. His fitness and goal scoring mettle will make a major difference for the club.

Owen Coyle returns to the club after a successful stint with Jamshedpur FC last season. Coyle landed in Kolkata in the early hours of Tuesday and will mostly take charge of the club for tomorrow's Durand Cup outing.