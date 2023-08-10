Chennaiyin FC off to a winning start

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC bagged all three points in their opening match against Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Durand Cup. The team was led today by Jordan Murray, with new faces Ayush Adhikari and Farukh Choudhary making the cut. It was a slow start to the game for Chennaiyin FC after conceding an early goal after four minutes as a result of a penalty. The team soon bounced back as a result of a low cross into the box from Farukh, which was deflected by Alex Saji, resulting in an own goal.

15 minutes into the game, Scotsman Connor Shields found a pass from Jordan Murray, giving the team an early lead. The Marina Machans went into the break with a scoreline of 2-1. It was a dream start to the second half when Ayush Adhikari's ball was slotted home by Jordan Murray, giving the team an advantage of 3-1.

Chennaiyin FC dominated the entirety of the game, and halfway through the second half, goal scorer Jordan Murray was substituted for Rafael Crivellaro. Hyderabad FC tried to penetrate Chennaiyin’s goal, but they lacked creativity and power and caused no harm to Chennaiyin’s defence.

With the win, Chennaiyin FC goes to the top of group E standings in the ongoing Durand Cup. Chennaiyin FC plays Tribhuwan Army on August 14 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.