Chennaiyin FC loses 2-0 to FC Goa at Fatorda

GOA: Chennaiyin FC succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to FC Goa on Saturday in the Indian Super League clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), Goa.

Owen Coyle, back on the touchline, made just one change to the team that started the draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with PC Laldinpuia coming in for the injured Vignesh Dakshinamurthy at left-back. Pritam Kotal retained his place at right-back, while winter signing Maheson took a spot in the match-day squad for the first time since his transfer, starting on the bench.

A frantic opening few minutes at Fatorda saw goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz involved plenty of times. The custodian intercepted a dangerous cross before tipping a goal-bound shot around the upright with his fingertips, all inside the opening four minutes. Shortly after, Dinpuia covered superbly for Nawaz by clearing an effort on the line. Despite the Marina Machans’ determined defending, Goa took the lead in the 11th minute through Iker Guarrotxena, who tapped the ball into the net from close range.

It continued to be a busy night for Nawaz, who, 17 minutes in, threw a strong left arm to thwart a powerful drive. His and Chennaiyin’s resolve, however, was broken on the cusp of the half-hour mark, when the opposition got behind the defence for a second time to score. Nawaz ended the first period with another outstanding save in his bank, pushing away a long-range effort in minute 31, while Irfan Yadwad went closest for CFC with a towering header from inside the box.

Looking to mount a comeback, coach Coyle sent Farukh Choudhary, Vincy Barretto, and Jiteshwor Singh on for the second half. With Jiteshwor providing steel in the middle of the pitch, Vincy and Farukh took on the Goa defenders, with the latter going close to slashing the deficit in half in the 69th minute with a shot from inside the box. Farukh later turned provider to Daniel Chima Chukwu, another second-half substitute, only for the forward to head over the bar.

Back at home in five days, the Marina Machans will look to bounce back against Kerala Blasters FC on January 30.