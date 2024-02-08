Chennaiyin FC goes down 0-1 against Bengaluru FC

BENGALURU: Chennaiyin FC faced a 0-1 defeat in a close contest against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

The Marina Machans started the contest positively, with Rahim Ali attempting a header in the second minute from the left side of the box.

Seven minutes later, Chennaiyin’s goalkeeper Debjit Majumder made a fine save on an attempt by Bengaluru’s forward Williams. Chennaiyin forward Jordan Murray’s header went over the bar in the 42nd minute as both teams went into halftime without a goal.

Bengaluru then scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute when Halicharan Narzary found Williams with an exquisite through ball from the center of the pitch and the forward made no mistake in beating the Chennaiyin goalkeeper at the near post.

Chennaiyin FC will now face Kerala Blasters in Chennai on Friday, 16 February.