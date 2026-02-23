Chennaiyin FC eyes quick recovery against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Miranda’s vast experience in the Indian football ecosystem means he will be facing a second former team of his within the space of days. The Chennaiyin head coach, however, was quick to play down whether there was an added advantage due to his past connection to Mohun Bagan.

“They are good players, now under a different coach. They play in a much more fluid way compared to when I was there, so there’s no advantage as such. Football happens in the moment, you can’t pause it, fix it, and restart. It’s fluid. Apart from the fact that they are fantastic footballers and I’ve worked with them before, there’s no added advantage,” he said.