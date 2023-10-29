Chennaiyin FC eyes first win at home

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will look to keep up its winning ways when fans return to the Marina Arena on Sunday.



In the previous game against Hyderabad, Chennaiyin FC had squandered numerous opportunities towards the end, but a first-half goal from Connor Shields reassured them of three crucial points for the Marina Machans.

Owen Coyle’s squad faces a formidable challenge from Punjab FC, who are competing against Chennaiyin for the first time since their promotion from the I-League to the ISL earlier this year. Speaking about Sunday’s game, Coyle emphasized that, at this stage of the league, the standings on the table count for little. He shared his thoughts with the media ahead of the match, saying, “The league table and standings keep ticking, but they matter the most towards the end of the season, after 22 games.”

Regarding Punjab FC, Coyle expressed his deep respect for the team but noted their recent unfortunate draws in games they could have won. He emphasized that Chennaiyin’s primary focus should be on their own performance. We are determined about our game on Sunday; we will take it one at a time. Coyle acknowledged the strength of his team and cautioned against underestimating Punjab, as they enter the league as the reigning I-League champions.

“This happens in the ISL where people are quick to judge and write team’s off but this league’s about not how we start but how we finish,” he added.

Ankit Mukherjee had an outstanding game last week in Hyderabad. His well-placed pass was connected by Connor to secure all three points for the club. Ankit emphasized the importance of a solid defense, stating, “In the ISL, a strong defence helps the team exploit scoring opportunities. We are working on all fronts and aim to score more goals in the upcoming games.”

Coyle addressed the issue of players who do not receive sufficient game time, stating, “We cannot expect all our players to feature in every game. What matters is their overall contribution to the team, not just individual moments of brilliance. Players have to earn their place in the team through hard work and performance.”

“I don’t put players in the team, the players put themselves in the team, and you’ve got to work hard in training and when a chance presents itself, you make sure to step up for the shirt,” Coyle added.

Coyle also expressed his happiness about Jordan Murray’s impact in the previous game against Hyderabad. Murray came on as a substitute in the second half, and both he and Connor connected exceptionally well. Coyle mentioned that this kind of teamwork is precisely what they are trying to cultivate to build a complete team.

Lazar Cirkovic missed a couple of training sessions earlier in the week but has since returned to full fitness, a positive sign. Ninthoi Meetei’s availability is uncertain, but Coyle mentioned that the decision will be made just before Sunday’s match, addressing injury concerns.