Chennaiyin FC conducts open training session for fans

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC treated its fans to a special outing on Sunday, extending an invitation for fans of the club to witness the team in training during an open training session.

Chennaiyin FC has had a decent start to the season, after winning all the group matches in its Durand Cup group stage, the team had to bow out after losing the quarterfinal game against FC Goa.

Despite that the club’s open training session on Sunday was met with an enthusiastic reception from its famed fan clubs, Supermachans and B-Stand Blues.

On a slightly overcast evening in Chennai, the team graced the field amidst resounding cheers, providing fans with an up-close and personal glimpse of their favourite squad as they trained for the upcoming ISL Season.

The likes of new signings Cristian Battocchio, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, and Rafael Crivellaro, among others, were all present at the open training session.

Addressing the fans prior to the training session, Head Coach Owen Coyle expressed his delight at being back and made a promise to represent the fans with unwavering dedication every time they step onto the field.

Coyle acknowledged the substantial support from fans, who invest in tickets to watch the team play, and assured them that the team would exert its utmost effort to secure three points in every game.

In response to a fan’s question directed at Jordan Murray, he revealed, “The gaffer has high expectations for all of us, but it’s equally important that we have high expectations for ourselves.

While I aim to score as many goals as possible, my primary goal is to contribute positively to this club. As the gaffer mentioned, we have a collective opportunity to put on a show this year, and I’ll play my part by scoring goals and helping the team as much as possible.”

The fans were also given a unique experience as they joined Owen Coyle and the team on the pitch. A select few fortunate fans were chosen to take a shot at scoring a goal, despite a slight drizzle.

The inclement weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic fans, who remained until the very end of the event.

Additionally, fans were given the opportunity to meet the players and click photographs with them, creating cherished memories of a remarkable evening.

The new season of the ISL starts from September 21 with a break on Nov 7 or 8 for WC Qaulifiers Kerala Blasters will host Bengaluru FC in the first match at JLN Stadium, Kochi.