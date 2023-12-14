Chennaiyin FC beats Bengaluru 2-0

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC's winless streak ended on Wednesday as they exhibited a clinical performance against Bengaluru FC with a 2-0 win at the Marina Arena.

Chennaiyin FC started off with a clear attacking intent from the beginning, while the away team faced a shaky start that hindered it's momentum early in the game.

Chennai took an early advantage four minutes into the game when Namgyal Bhutia's handball resulted in a penalty for the home side. Rafael Crivellaro converted the spot-kick giving Chennai the lead.

Namgyal Bhutia, wanting to seek redemption for his earlier handball had a shot deflected onto Ankit's hand, but the protests were waved off by the referee. Chennaiyin went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Chennaiyin started the second half on the stronger foot and was awarded another penalty for a foul on Crivellaro by Harsh Patre, the spot-kick was slotted into the left corner by Jordan Murray, who bagged his third goal of this campaign.

The win marks Chennaiyin's first win against Bengaluru FC since 2019.

Next up, Chennaiyin will take on Punjab FC on 18th December away from home.