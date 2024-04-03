Chennaiyin FC and Norwich City join hands to promote football in state

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC and English football club Norwich City FC announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in football.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the clubs on Wednesday in Chennai during a press conference that was attended by Ekansh Gupta, Vice President of Chennaiyin FC, alongside Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director at Norwich City FC.

“We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear: this is far from a mere marketing ploy. We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this partnership. I am confident that we can assist Norwich City in achieving their aim of establishing a presence within the Indian sports ecosystem,” commented Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, Chennaiyin FC.

Both Chennaiyin FC and Norwich City FC are led by women entrepreneurs, Ms Vita Dani and Ms Delia Smith, who are focused on harnessing the power of the sport and developing local talent.

Commenting on the partnership Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director at Norwich City FC, said: “This is an extremely exciting moment for Norwich City as we enter into our partnership with Chennaiyin FC, and with it the Indian football market.

“India has the fastest growing sports economy in the world, and football is the fastest growing participation sport here too. We believe there’s significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we’re really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC.”

Chennaiyin FC brings to the partnership a deep understanding of the Indian football landscape, offering valuable insights into the unique challenges and opportunities of operating in this market.

Additionally, the club is eager to facilitate cultural exchange programs and collaborate on joint marketing initiatives to engage diverse audiences and promote the vision of both clubs.

Norwich City FC’s technical expertise and involvement in workshops and seminars will play a crucial role in enhancing coaching standards and methodologies at Chennaiyin FC.

Active participation in youth development programs, including talent identification processes and coaching clinics, will further strengthen the impact of the partnership.

Periodic friendly matches and training camps organised by both clubs will provide valuable exposure to players and contribute to the growth of football in their respective regions.