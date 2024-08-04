Chennaiyin falls to narrow loss against Jamshedpur

CHENNAI: Vincy Barretto’s late stunner was not enough as Chennaiyin FC fell to a narrow 2-1 loss against host Jamshedpur FC in its second Durand Cup 2024 group stage match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin started positively against a strong Jamshedpur side and was the better of the two teams early on. The Marina Machans turned the flanks into their best avenues for breaking through the Jamshedpur defence, teasing in deadly crosses for the defenders to deal with. The host, however, grew into the game as the clock ticked on, and took the lead in the 32nd minute through a headed goal from a corner through centreback Muirang.

Chennaiyin will aim to conclude its Durand Cup 2024 group campaign positively on August 11, Sunday, with a match against Assam Rifles.