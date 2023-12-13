Chennaiyin eyes win against Bengaluru FC, end year on high

CHENNAI: The spotlight shifts to Marina Arena on Wednesday when Chennaiyin FC takes on Bengaluru FC, with fervent Chennaiyin fans anticipating the team’s bid to conclude its home campaign for the year on a victory note.

Shrugging off a sluggish start to the season, Chennaiyin demonstrated commendable progress, managing to avoid defeat and turning the narrative around. Players like Ninthoi, Rafael Crivellaro, and Jordan Murray have improved their performances, and the return of Aakash Sangwan and Connor Shields to training provides Owen Coyle with a plethora of options to choose from for the southern derby.

Following a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur, Chennaiyin enters this match on a positive note. Reflecting on the draws, Coyle said, “There were some uncontrollable factors that went against us. If we win on Wednesday, those three draws will probably look better because we won the next game. That’s the nature of football.”

The transformation of the team - a disheartening start, with consecutive defeats making fans lose hope in the team - to its current state has been a result of considerable effort. Coach Coyle’s unwavering optimism and belief in his players have steered the team’s journey, and there’s an anticipation that fans will turn up to support the team in its final home match of the year.

Bengaluru FC is entering the game on the heels of a defeat against Mumbai City FC and a coaching change. However, Coyle sees the change not as vulnerability but making them ‘more dangerous.’ The players, feeling the weight of letting down their coach, are expected to be fuelled with determination to prove a point.

In head-to-head record, Chennaiyin FC has clinched three victories, while Bengaluru has triumphed in seven games, with three matches ending in draws. Buoyed by the home crowd and the return of few injured players, Chennaiyin aims to break its winless streak and return to winning ways.