Chennaiyin announce 29-man squad, to open ISL campaign against Mumbai City

New signings Imran Khan and Alberto Noguera will don the numbers 7 and 14 respectively this season. Midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer has been handed the 66 shirt, while centre-back Eduardo Kau will wear number 33. Spaniard Inigo Martin is set to lead the line in the iconic number 10 jersey.

There are a few notable changes from last season as well, with Irfan Yadwad switching to number 24. Jitendra Singh has opted for the number 3 shirt, while Lalrinliana Hnamte moves from 22 to 8.