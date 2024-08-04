Chennai’s Sandeep raring to go in highly anticipated night race

CHENNAI: As the streets of Chennai will soon roar with excitement for the upcoming Indian Racing Festival, hosting India’s first-ever night race, Chennai-based driver Sandeep Kumar is fit and ready to zoom through the streets he grew up on.

Sandeep was one of those drivers who benefitted from the talent hunt programme conducted by Amaron Batteries back in 2007, which was a game-changer for many drivers across the country.

And that talent hunt programme happened 17 years ago at Kart Attack, a famous karting circuit in Chennai. Since it was familiar terrain, Sandeep knew the layout like the back of his hand. He went on to finish third and that was the turning point in his racing career.

Over the course of that journey he met Akbar Ibrahim, the current FMSCI President, and his mentor in racing. That was a big step for Sandeep, who went on to win many championships across different racing categories and emerge as one of the big names in the sport.

This time around, he has a chance to prove his mettle on the roads he navigated his entire life, even if not in racing. It goes around the Island Grounds where the race commences and weaves past several iconic landmarks before rounding up to the starting point with Marina Beach on one side.

“The main thing is that you are participating in the sport which you love and to do it on your home turf is very exciting,” said Sandeep Kumar in a conversation with DT Next.

Sandeep, who raced for Speed Demons Delhi team in the Indian Racing League (IRL) last season will be looking to get a good start in the new season especially in the first two rounds which will happen in Madras International Circuit and Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. And the next rounds will shift to Buddh International Circuit, Noida.

Speaking about the night street race he said, “This is a common road for every Chennai guy, so the layout is not rocket science. But when you sit in like an actual racing car and go around, then it makes a lot of difference.”

“Except for Irungattukottai, most of the circuits are new for us. So everyone is starting from scratch and pretty much all of us are neutralised from the start. But one’s ability to learn, change and adapt is what is going to make the difference in who is going to be the front runner,” he added.

The pre-season testing for the third season of IRL will start on August 22 and 23 and round 1 will take place at Madras International Circuit, Irungattukottai. And a week later is the most anticipated India’s first night street race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit.