Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham emerges as Junior Max champ

Krish Gupta, Rivaan Dev Preetham and Arshi Gupta earned tickets to the World Rotax Max Grand Finals to be held at the Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve circuit in Portugal from November 7-14. The global event will see 432 elite racers from 60-plus nations go head-to-head on one of Europe's most thrilling circuits.

In the Junior Max category, Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) expectedly took the title despite by a wretched weekend when he was overshadowed by his team-mate Rishik Rohit Reddy from Bengaluru who won all the sessions only to miss the title by just a handful of points. On Sunday, Rivaan got caught up in a mid-grid incident in the Pre-Finals and was classified 15th. Later, he was placed sixth in the Finals which fetched him sufficient points to pip Rishik in the championship stakes.