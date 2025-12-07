Chennai’s Rivaan Dev impresses with two top-10 finishes

BAHRAIN: India’s Rivaan Dev Preetham delivered two top-10 performances in the highly competitive Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals which concluded at the Bahrain International Circuit, here on Saturday. Rivaan, the 12-year-old from Chennai who recently completed a hat-trick of National Championship titles, came up with a solid drive in the Pre-Final to finish a creditable sixth after starting from P12. In the Final, Rivaan managed to finish ninth in a field of 72 drivers.

In the process, Rivaan showcased not just his talent but also grit and determination to fight his way through the field after starting from mid-grid positions.

Meanwhile, two other Indian entries, Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh in the Senior category and Eshanth Vengatesan from Chennai in the Junior class came away wiser for the experience though neither qualified for the Finals.

The three Indian entries – Ishaan Madesh, Eshanth Vengatesan and Rivaan Dev Preetham – qualified for the Grand Finals after winning the championship in their respective categories in the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship RMC that concluded last month.