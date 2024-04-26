Chennai's Nethra qualifies for Olympics second time in a row

HYERES: India's Nethra Kumanan qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in sailing after finishing fifth on Day 5 of the Last Chance Regatta in the ILCA 6 Category in France. Nethra scored 69 points and finished fifth on the leaderboard.

Nethra won the ENP (Emerging Nation Program Quota), which will be given to the best ENP sailor after the top 3. After Vishnu Saravanan secured the country's first Paris 2024 Olympics quota in sailing at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Australia, this will be the second Olympic quota for India in sailing.

This will be the second consecutive Olympics for Nethra after she became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in sailing directly at the Olympic qualifier event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At her maiden Olympics, she finished 35th out of 44 participants.