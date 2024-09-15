Chennai Turbo Riders celebrates a double in Indian Racing Festival

CHENNAI: It turned out to be an exciting day for the Chennai Turbo Riders as Mohammed Ryan converted a pole position start to a maiden win while delivering a double for Chennai as the third round of the racing weekend of Indian Racing Festival came to an end at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on Sunday. The 22-year-old Ryan’s win came on the back of team-mate Jon Lancaster’s success in Race-1 of the Indian Racing League on Saturday.

The 2019 Rotax Karting champion Ryan, racing on home circuit, had a brilliant start and put in consistent fast laps for his first win in the IRL which triggered celebrations in the Chennai Turbo Riders.

While Ryan disappeared into the distance at the start, Sohil Shah (Goa Aces JA Racing) moved aggressively past Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) going into Turn-1. Pariat then dropped one more spot when team-mate Rishon Rajeev got a jump on him later in the opening lap. The top three then maintained their track positions without much ado, while others behind them scrapped for points.

An elated Ryan said: “I had a good start and kept my focus to put some consistent laps. I am happy that my team, Chennai Turbo Riders won both the IRL races this weekend and picked up some big points.”

Formula 4 Indian Championship

On a busy day in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, three races produced three different winners in Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Veer Sheth (Ahmedabad Apex Racers), who moved up from P2 to P1 after racer winner Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) was docked a 20-second penalty, and South African Aqil Alibhai (Black Birds Hyderabad)

The results (Provisional):

Indian Racing League: Race-2 (B Driver) (25 minutes + 1 Lap): 1. Mohammed Ryan (India, Chennai Turbo Riders) (26mins, 57.602secs); 2. Sohil Shah (India, Goa Aces JA Racing) (26:59.183); 3. Rishon Rajeev (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:14.841)

Formula 4 Indian (25mins + 1 Lap):

Race-2: 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (28:16.720); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Black Birds Hyderabad) (28:17.475); 3. Jaden Pariat (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (28:18.697)

Race-3: 1. Veer Sheth (India, Ahmedabad Apex Racers) (27:41.457); 2. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:41.622); 3. Abhay Mohan (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:43.916)

Race-4: 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Black Birds Hyderabad) (27:31.329); 2. Divy Nandan (India, Ahmedabad Apex Racers) (27:50.567); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:51.089)

JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship:

Formula LGB 4: Race-3 (10 Laps): 1. Tijil Rao (Bengaluru, Dark Don Racing) (19:42.876); 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, Dark Don Racing) (19:44.762); 3. Bala Prasath (Coimbatore, Dark Don Racing) (19:52.697). Rookie: 1. Dhruvh Goswami (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (19:52.770); 2. Monith Kumaran (Chennai, Ahura Racing) (19:59.569); 3. K Abhinav Reddy (Hyderabad, Avalanche Racing) (20:05.030)