Velodrome near Chennai to host National Track Cycling Championship

CHENNAI: After its long-overdue renovation and successful hosting of the Khelo India Youth Games, the Velodrome at the TNPESU campus is now set to host the National Track Cycling Championship in November. This will also mark the first time the national-level cycling championship is coming to the State.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has long been coordinating efforts to get the Velodrome up and running, which finally happened earlier this year in record time, thanks to the Khelo India Youth Games.

"The dates for the National Championships are set to be announced within a week or ten days. We are here for inspection and also to hold discussions with our Tamil Nadu associates," said Maninder Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India.

"I've seen the track in Chennai, which is really good. It can host national and even Class-1 events of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) [the world governing body of cycling]. We can later consider changing this Velodrome to a wooden track, because it'd help host more continental events. The conversion wouldn't cost much," said Onkar Singh, Secretary General of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) while discussing the preparedness of the venue.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has also opened its first-ever Centre of Excellence for Cycling at the campus, which hosts about 25-30 students who stay and practice.

“We have many young boys and girls in the State performing very well at the national and even Asian levels. These national-level tournaments will inspire these budding athletes and also encourage the next generation to take up the sport,” said Meghanatha Reddy, CEO and Member Secretary of SDAT.

This edition of the national championships is expected to witness the highest number of participants yet, as more states are willing to come forward and take part.