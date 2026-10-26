Chennai Super Kings and batting coach Mike Hussey part ways; Batty joins as assistant coach

Hussey took over the CSK’s batting coach role in 2018 after playing six seasons for the franchise.

“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family,” the CSK said in their social media handles, announcing the decision to move on from Hussey.

“Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years.

“Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King,” the statement read.

The Super Kings also officially bid farewell to bowling coach Eric Simons, who has been replaced by former India pacer Mohit Sharma.

“An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years.

“We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.”

Rajiv Kumar, team’s assistant coach, and fielding coach James Foster too will not be a part of the backroom staff from IPL 2027.

The Super Kings also decided to not continue with physio Tommy Simsek.