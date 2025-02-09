Chennai Open ATP Challenger: France’s Jacquet beats Ymer to win singles title

CHENNAI: Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet was crowned Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles champion on Sunday after a straight sets victory over Sweden’s Elias Ymer at the SDAT Stadium.

Jacquet, ranked No. 273 in the world, got off to a fast start by breaking Ymer in the very first game of the match and then consolidated his break of his serve. However, Ymer, ranked No. 332 in the world, broke his opponent in the eighth game to level the first set at 4-4. With both players holding their next two service games with ease, the set headed into a tiebreaker which Jacquet won easily 7-1.

The Frenchman again broke early in the second set to build a 4-1 lead only to see Ymer fight back to level the set at 4-4. Jacquet was able to then hold his serve and break the Swede in the 10th game to complete the 7-6, 6-4 win in one hour and 37 minutes.

This was the second title for Jacquet on the ATP Challenger Tour while Ymer, a six-time champion on the ATP Challenger Tour already, will have to wait some more time to win his first title on the tour since Pune in November 2018.

Jacquet earns 100 ATP rankings points and USD 22730 equivalent of appr. INR 19,77,510 in prize money while Ymer will take home 50 ATP rankings points and USD 13350 equivalent of appr. INR 11,61,450 for their efforts this week.

The doubles final was held on Saturday with Japanese duo Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi beating the all-Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The Chennai Open is the first in a series of ATP Challenger events to be held in India. The tournaments to follow are scheduled to be held at Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

Result: Singles Final: Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 7-6 (1), 6-4