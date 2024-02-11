Chennai Open 2024: Sumit Nagal wins fifth ATP Challenger Tour title, enters ATP Top 100 ranking

CHENNAI: India's star tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated top-seeded Italy’s Luca Nardi in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) in the Chennai Open final held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Sunday and clinched his fifth ATP Challenger Tour title of his career and the first of this season.

With this win, Nagal, who is ranked 121st in the ATP rankings, became the first Indian man since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 to make it to the top 100 ATP World Ranking and tenth overall to achieve the feat.

Nagal will feature with a rank of 98 in next week’s ATP Rankings.