Chennai Open: 17-year-old Maaya handed tough opening draw

India number one and wild-card entrant Vaishnavi Adkar will open her campaign against lower-ranked Britain's Jodie Burrage, while Sahaja Yamalapalli faces Switzerland's Simona Waltert in the first round, with the tournament taking place from November 2 to 8 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

"It's not my first time in Chennai. I've also played a couple of national-level tournaments here. This is where we grew up playing. So, I mean I know how the conditions are. It's not at all easy to play in hot weather," Vaishnavi, ranked 334 in the world, opened up about her experience of playing in these conditions.

"It's a big opportunity. So I just want to focus on improving my game, playing against the higher-ranked players, and just give my best out there."