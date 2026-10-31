Chennai Open: 17-year-old Maaya handed tough opening draw

CHENNAI: Seventeen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi will have a tough opening assignment as the Coimbatore-born sensation will face eighth-seeded Katarzyna Kawa, who is currently ranked 106 in singles, at the WTA 250 Chennai Open as the draw was announced here on Saturday.
India number one and wild-card entrant Vaishnavi Adkar will open her campaign against lower-ranked Britain's Jodie Burrage, while Sahaja Yamalapalli faces Switzerland's Simona Waltert in the first round, with the tournament taking place from November 2 to 8 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.
"It's not my first time in Chennai. I've also played a couple of national-level tournaments here. This is where we grew up playing. So, I mean I know how the conditions are. It's not at all easy to play in hot weather," Vaishnavi, ranked 334 in the world, opened up about her experience of playing in these conditions.
"It's a big opportunity. So I just want to focus on improving my game, playing against the higher-ranked players, and just give my best out there."
Janice Tjen of Indonesia heads the field as the top seed, while Austria's Lilli Tagger is seeded second. Poland's Magda Linette is the third seed, followed by Panna Udvardy (fourth). "I picked this tournament because of the conditions. I heard from a lot of players that it's hot, which I really like. I love the slow court, really physically demanding conditions," said Panna at the draw ceremony.
Linette was ranked as high as 19th in the world in 2023 when she also made the Australian Open semifinals. The Chennai tournament is being held for the last time as the WTA 250 slot moves to Manila next year.