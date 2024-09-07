Chennai Kaalpandhu League Season 4 to kick-off from September 9

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) will be underway from September 9 to 14 at the SDAT Grounds, Nehru Park, Chennai.

A total of 36 teams from Government and Corporation-run schools will be participating in the Under-14 category in the tournament.

Dhanpal Ganesh, Indian professional footballer, who played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), will be the Chief Guest for the inauguration on September 9, at 8:30 am.

CKL Season 4 will have 18 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams. In addition, there will be 4 boys teams and 2 girls teams who will be joining the 30 teams, making it 36 this season.

Each team will have 15 players and a total of 46 matches will be played in a round-robin format throughout this season.