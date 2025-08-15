Chennai Grand Masters: Pranesh clinches Challengers crown

CHENNAI: GM M Pranesh held on to win the Challengers title at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters, earning the opportunity to compete in the Masters section next year, despite a final-round setback against IM Harshavardhan GB. The 19-year-old had built enough of a cushion going into the last day to edge out GM Abhimanyu Puranik, GM Adhiban Baskaran, and GM Leon Luke Mendonca, who all failed to capitalise on slip-ups elsewhere.

In the Masters, GM Vincent Keymer wrapped up an already-secured crown in style, defeating GM Ray Robson with Black to finish a commanding tournament run. Arjun Erigaisi was among three players sharing second place, joining GM Karthikeyan Murali and GM Anish Giri on the podium.

On day 9 of the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2025, the Challengers section saw dramatic swings as Pa Iniyan stunned Abhimanyu Puranik, while Adhiban Baskaran overcame Leon Luke Mendonca in a clash that propelled the former level on points with Leon and Abhimanyu in second. Diptayan Ghosh and Aryan Chopra also ended on a high, defeating Vaishali Rameshbabu and Harika Dronavalli, respectively.

Besides Keymer’s win in the Masters section, Arjun Erigaisi and Karthikeyan Murali split the point, Awonder Liang was held by Vidit Gujrathi, and Nihal Sarin outplayed Pranav V to leapfrog into the mid-table. The defining win of the day came on board three, where Anish Giri defeated Jordan van Foreest with black pieces to join Arjun and Karthikeyan in second place.

Keymer’s triumph not only earned him ₹25 Lakh, a leap into the world’s top 10, and 24 FIDE Circuit points toward the 2026 Candidates, but also the distinction of being the tournament’s first sole Masters champion. In the Challengers, Pranesh emerged as the surprise package, claiming ₹7 Lakhs alongside a 2026 Masters berth.

Masters – Standings After Round 9:

1 Vincent Keymer – 7.0 (W)

=2 Anish Giri – 5.0

=2 Arjun Erigaisi – 5.0

=2 Karthikeyan Murali – 5.0

=5 Nihal Sarin – 4.5

=5 Awonder Liang – 4.5

=7 Vidit Gujrathi – 4.0

=7 Jorden van Foreest – 4.0

=9 Pranav V – 3.0

=9 Ray Robson – 3.0

Challengers – Standings After Round 9:

1 M Pranesh – 6.5 (W)

=2 Adhiban Baskaran – 6.0

=2 Abhimanyu Puranik – 6.0

=2 Leon Luke Mendonca – 6.0

5 P Iniyan – 5.5

6. Diptayan Ghosh – 4.5

=7 Harshavardhan GB – 4.0

=7 Aryan Chopra – 4.0

9 Harika Dronavalli – 1.5

10 Vaishali Rameshbabu – 1.0