Chennai Grand Masters: Erigaisi beats Predke, Gukesh held for draw

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Gukesh’s wait for a win at the ongoing Chennai Grand Masters continued on Sunday as he was held to yet another draw by top seed Parham Maghsoodloo.

Arjun Erigaisi finally secured his first win of the competition after defeating Russian Alexandr Predke, while Levon Aronian drew with Sanan Sjugirov and Penatala Harikrishna shared half a point each with Pavel Eljanov.

The draw on Sunday won’t hurt Harikrishna too much, as he still reigns second in the overall standings after round three. Levon follows in third place, and the pack is led by Grandmaster Sanan Sjugirov.

Round four on Monday will see Gukesh take on Predke, and Eljanov play Erigaisi.