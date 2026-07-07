Chennai Grand Masters begins on July 16

The Masters field is headlined by reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and India’s second-ever 2800-rated player Arjun Erigaisi. Joining them are former World Rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, two-time Grand Chess Tour champion Alireza Firouzja, 2026 Bullet Chess Champion Nihal Sarin, former Candidates challenger Dmitry Andreikin, American Grandmaster Hans Niemann, and last year’s Challengers champion Pranesh M, who earns promotion to the Masters after his title-winning campaign.

For the first time, the tournament will introduce the Opening Moves Photoslot ticket, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to enter the tournament hall with their phones and cameras to film some of the world’s biggest chess stars.