Chennai girl Alia Sabreen wins bronze

CHENNAI: Alia Sabreen Faisal, a Grade 10 student from Chennai and a two-time national award winner, took home the bronze medal in the recently finished YAI (Youth Multi Class Sailing Championship) in Mysuru. Alia started sailing when she was 11 years old. She began sailing in an Optimist, a tiny boat for beginners, and then switched to a Laser, an Olympic-class vessel.

She was first trained by Chinna Reddy of the Royal Madras Yacht Club, and she is currently trained by Paru Madhu, who is the Asian Games coach for laser class boats. She is a member of the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and has represented the state with pride in numerous national tournaments.

Sabreen Faisal, who represented TN at various national level championship competitions, won gold and silver medals in two separate national competitions last year. She is ranked fourth by the Yachting Association of India and represented India at the ILCA Asian championship, which was held in Ningbo, China.