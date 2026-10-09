Chennai gears up for its biggest night running event

The event marks the launch of what is set to become one of South India's largest and most vibrant night-running events.

The inaugural edition of the event, scheduled for October 17, 2026, is being organised by SportzPro in association with the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) and supported by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

SIMS Hospital has joined the event as the Powered By Partner, an initiative by Mr Sabari, Managing Partner, SportzPro, while Mindspace Business Parks REIT headlines the initiative as the Title Sponsor

The key highlight of the inaugural Mindspace REIT Chennai Night Run 2026 is its commitment to promoting Women's Safety Awareness.

Through this initiative, the organisers aim to encourage meaningful conversations around creating safer public spaces and fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and security for women.