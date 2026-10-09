Chennai gears up for its biggest night running event

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Mindspace REIT Chennai Night Run 2026 officially unveiled the event details, T-shirts and medals, along with the Cash prizes today at the Chennai Night Run Prelude – Event Introduction & Partners Meet, held at Taj Club House, Chennai.
The event marks the launch of what is set to become one of South India's largest and most vibrant night-running events.
The inaugural edition of the event, scheduled for October 17, 2026, is being organised by SportzPro in association with the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) and supported by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).
SIMS Hospital has joined the event as the Powered By Partner, an initiative by Mr Sabari, Managing Partner, SportzPro, while Mindspace Business Parks REIT headlines the initiative as the Title Sponsor
The key highlight of the inaugural Mindspace REIT Chennai Night Run 2026 is its commitment to promoting Women's Safety Awareness.
Through this initiative, the organisers aim to encourage meaningful conversations around creating safer public spaces and fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and security for women.
By bringing thousands of participants together on the streets of Chennai at night, the event seeks to symbolically reinforce the message that cities must be safe, welcoming and accessible for women at all hours.
Speaking about the theme, the organisers emphasised that the Chennai Night Run is more than a sporting event it is a platform to unite communities behind an important social cause.
Through partnerships with civic bodies, institutions, and community groups, the event hopes to inspire greater awareness and collective responsibility towards ensuring women's safety and empowerment across the city.
Expected to attract over 4000 runners and fitness enthusiasts, the event will feature a professionally timed 10K Run and a 4K Family Run, offering participants a unique opportunity to experience Chennai's streets in an electrifying night-time atmosphere.
Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO, Mindspace REIT, said, "Well-being is at the heart of how we design our campuses. Green spaces, terrace amenities, and fitness centres make healthy living a natural part of the working day. The Mindspace REIT Chennai Night Run takes that philosophy beyond our campus gates and out to the entire city. By choosing to run at night, we are also making a clear statement: Chennai's streets belong to everyone, at every hour. We are grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu, through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and to the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association for their support in making this possible”
Addressing the gathering, Smt. C. Latha, Chairman - Planning & Execution Committee, Tamil Nadu Athletic Association, highlighted the significance of the event in promoting athletics and mass participation sports.
"Road running has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sporting movements in the country. Events such as the Chennai Night Run help foster a culture of fitness while providing a professionally organised platform for athletes and recreational runners alike. We are pleased to partner with SportzPro in bringing this exciting initiative to Chennai."
Dr Raju Sivaswamy, Vice President, SIMS Hospitals, said: "Women’s safety begins with a woman being safe in her own body. It is not only about protecting women from external threats, but also about protecting their health, wellbeing and future.
As Chennai comes together for its official night marathon to champion the cause of women’s safety, we believe this message should extend to protecting women from lifestyle-related diseases and breast cancer as well.
Regular physical activity such as running and walking is not just about fitness; it is an important step towards prevention and healthier living.
With October also marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this initiative gives us a powerful platform to encourage women to prioritise prevention, early detection and their health.
We are proud to be a part of this wonderful initiative recognised and supported by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and SDAT and other stakeholders in taking this message to the community, and at SIMS Hospitals, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote women’s safety, healthier lifestyles and better health outcomes for women.
Concluding the event, MRK Jhayaram, alongside Mr Sabari Nair, Managing Partners, SportzPro, said: "Chennai has always been a city that embraces fitness, sport, and community participation. The Chennai Night Run is our effort to create an experience that goes beyond running. We wanted to build a festival that celebrates the spirit of the city while encouraging people to embrace healthier lifestyles. The response from partners, running communities, and the public has been extremely encouraging, and we are excited to welcome thousands of participants for the inaugural edition."
Mr R Sabarinathan - Govt. Chief Whip, Govt. of Tamil Nadu and MLA, Chennai Virugambakkam, also graced the Event.
The organisers also revealed that the event will feature world-class race management standards, including certified timing systems, hydration points, medical support, route safety measures, entertainment zones, music performance and post-run celebrations designed to create a memorable participant experience.
The Fastest runner - Male & Female will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh each, and the 1st runner-up & the 2nd runner-up - Male & Female will receive Rs.75,000 and Rs.50,000 each, respectively. There will be cash prizes for veterans & super veteran categories too.
Beyond being a running event, the Chennai Night Run aims to evolve into a city-wide movement promoting fitness, inclusivity, and community participation. Organisers believe the unique night-time format will attract first-time runners, families, corporate teams, and seasoned athletes alike.
Registrations for the event are currently open through the official website, with strong interest already being witnessed from running clubs, fitness groups, educational institutions, and corporate organisations across Chennai.
As the countdown to October 17 begins, Chennai is preparing to come together for a night of fitness, celebration, and community spirit, making the Mindspace REIT Chennai Night Run 2026 powered by SIMS Hospital a defining addition to the city's sporting and lifestyle calendar.