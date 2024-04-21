Chennai Equitation Centre team felicitated for remarkable campaign

CHENNAI: The Competition-Team at the Chennai Equitation Centre comprising of 10 young athletes (10 - 20 years old) have achieved an outstanding success and making a mark as one of India’s most successful Equestrian team in the 2023/24 season.

The riders from Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) returned with 14 Medals from the Junior National Championships in Bangalore, as well as winning all the Golds in multiple medal categories of the senior nationals in Dressage that was conducted early 2024.

Even on an international Level the young horse-riders have achieved glories becoming the winning team in the international FEI World Dressage Challenge 2023 and as the winning team in the zone against Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

The team had also participated in numerous championships like the Chennai Police Equestrian Championship and the Hindustan Championship.