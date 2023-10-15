Chennai Boys School-Saidapet crowned Champions

CHENNAI: The grand finale of the Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) unfolded on Saturday, as the Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School - Saidapet clinched the coveted championship. It marked the thrilling culmination of a week-long football extravaganza that pitted 18 teams from the city against each other (12 boys' and 7 girls' teams).

The epic showdown took place at the YMCA Nandanam ground, graced by the presence of Padma Shri awardee Sharath Kamal and Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan, who were chief guests for the day.

Speaking to DT Next at the final event, Poornima Shankar, the Head of HR and CSR operations for LatentView, underscored Chennai's growing sports scene. She observed how parents were fervently encouraging their children to indulge into sports, seeking to imbue them with newfound skills.

CKL, is a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, transcending the bounds of a mere day's outing. It embarked on an exhaustive 50-day odyssey that encompassed the meticulous selection of schools having good facilities.

The journey continued with substantial investments, securing the services of proper football coaches, and also providing the selected players with proper equipment.

“Our CSR team is marked by an open-minded approach, driven by the ambition to transform dreams into reality,” Poornima exclaimed. She lauded the unwavering dedication and zeal of her diligent employees, the driving force behind this noble show.

The CKL, however, was not content with being just a league; it went the extra mile by affiliating with institutions like Khelo India Football and FC Madras, on the lookout for good talents.

This network offered promising youngsters a platform to hone their skills and aspire to greater heights. In a heartwarming success story, a young talent from the CKL was scouted last year and is currently enrolled in a prestigious high-performance excellence school in Patna.

The vision extended beyond the confines of the league; it aimed to provide children with exceptional pathways towards a brighter future.

Moreover, there were ambitious plans to involve the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in the near future, marking a broader mission to uplift the youth through sports. Poornima concluded with a firm resolve to make this dream a reality.