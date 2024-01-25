Chelsea nets six to reach EFL cup final

LONDON: After a chaotic and underwhelming 20 months in charge, Chelsea’s big-spending American ownership has a date at Wembley Stadium as the London club seeks a first trophy of the new regime.

Chelsea routed second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the English League Cup semi-final on Tuesday to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to an opponent that was looking to become the first team from outside the Premier League to reach the competition’s title match since 2013.

A 15th-minute own-goal tied the score on aggregate before Chelsea added more goals in the first half through Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer.

If it is Chelsea-Liverpool, it will be a repeat of the League Cup final in 2022. The teams also met in the FA Cup final that year, with Liverpool winning both matches on penalties.

Pochettino’s team is still in the FA Cup though faces a tough fourth-round match against Aston Villa on Friday. The team is languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, having finished a dismal 12th last season.