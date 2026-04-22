Chelsea loses to Brighton as Champions League hopes hang by a thread

The result leaves Chelsea seventh in the Premier League and seven points adrift of fifth place Liverpool having played a game more.

The top five qualify for the Champions League, but with just four more rounds of the season to go, Chelsea is on the verge of being cut adrift.

Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the AMEX Stadium did not reflect Brighton's dominance on the night. Victory saw it leapfrog Chelsea and move up to sixth in the standings and boosted its own pursuit of European soccer next season.

“That was unacceptable in every aspect of the game. Unacceptable in attitudes. I keep coming out and defending the players, that's indefensible that performance tonight,” Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior told Sky Sports. “Something needs to change drastically.”

It was a seventh loss in Chelsea's last eight games in all competitions. The team that was crowned Club World Cup champion less than a year ago has only won one of its last nine in the league.