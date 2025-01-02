Begin typing your search...

    Check the list of awardees for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards here

    India's highest sporting honour will be bestowed upon four extraordinary athletes: Gukesh D (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2025 6:53 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-02 14:26:46  )
    Check the list of awardees for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards here
    X

    Gukesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan

    CHENNAI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced the recipients of the National Sports Awards 2024, with the spotlight firmly on the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

    This year, India's highest sporting honour will be bestowed upon four extraordinary athletes: Gukesh D (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).

    Here is the list of players from Tamil Nadu:
    1

    Gukesh

    Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

    Chess

    2

    Thulasimathi Murugesan

    Arjuna Awards

    Para-Badminton

    3

    Nithya Sre Sumathy

    Arjuna Awards

    Para-Badminton

    4

    Manisha Ramadass

    Arjuna Awards

    Para-Badminton

    5

    Abhay Singh

    Arjuna Awards

    Squash

    6

    Sajan Prakash

    Arjuna Awards

    Swimming


    Check the full list here:



    SportsArjuna awardMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick