Check the list of awardees for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards here

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced the recipients of the National Sports Awards 2024, with the spotlight firmly on the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This year, India's highest sporting honour will be bestowed upon four extraordinary athletes: Gukesh D (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).

1 Gukesh Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award Chess 2 Thulasimathi Murugesan Arjuna Awards Para-Badminton 3 Nithya Sre Sumathy Arjuna Awards Para-Badminton 4 Manisha Ramadass Arjuna Awards Para-Badminton 5 Abhay Singh Arjuna Awards Squash 6 Sajan Prakash Arjuna Awards Swimming



Check the full list here:







