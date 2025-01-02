Begin typing your search...
Check the list of awardees for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards here
India's highest sporting honour will be bestowed upon four extraordinary athletes: Gukesh D (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).
CHENNAI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced the recipients of the National Sports Awards 2024, with the spotlight firmly on the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
This year, India's highest sporting honour will be bestowed upon four extraordinary athletes: Gukesh D (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).Here is the list of players from Tamil Nadu:
|1
Gukesh
Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Chess
|2
Thulasimathi Murugesan
Arjuna Awards
Para-Badminton
|3
Nithya Sre Sumathy
Arjuna Awards
Para-Badminton
|4
Manisha Ramadass
Arjuna Awards
Para-Badminton
|5
Abhay Singh
Arjuna Awards
Squash
|6
Sajan Prakash
Arjuna Awards
Swimming
Check the full list here:
Next Story