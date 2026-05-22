Chaubey assures full-fledged ISL next edition after dramatic 2025-26 season finish

Twenty-two years after their last national league triumph, East Bengal finally ended their long wait for glory by defeating Inter Kashi 2-1 in a thrilling ISL 2025-26 finale at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here Thursday night.

“Of course we will see a full-fledged ISL next season,” Chaubey told reporters after the match.

Mohammed Rashid emerged the unlikely hero with a decisive 72nd minute strike after league top-scorer Youssef Ezzejjari had cancelled out Alfred Planas’ early goal soon after the break.