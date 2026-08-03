Chasing Sri Lankan gold winner Pathirage's big throw was a mistake: Javelin thrower Rohit

The 27-year-old Yadav finished seventh in the men's javelin final on July 31 with a throw of 81.56m. Pathirage won the gold with 89.75m, while India's Neeraj Chopra (85.83m) and Yashvir Singh (85.41m) taking the silver and bronze respectively.

Yadav said he felt he was well in contention for a medal after producing a second round throw of 81.56m before deciding to attack with his remaining four attempts.

"My second throw was around 81m (81.56m) and I felt I would at least make the best eight. After that I decided to go all out," Rohit told PTI after returning here from Glasgow on Monday.